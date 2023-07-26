Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth is currently playing in the ZIM Afro T10 league for Harare Hurricanes. He showed glimpses of his prime days while bowling in the last over during the Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes clash and defended 8 runs to take the game to Super Over. Nostalgic Indian cricket fans immediately made the video viral on twitter. Syazrul Idrus Creates History, Becomes First Cricketer to Scalp Seven-Wicket Haul in T20Is During Malaysia vs China ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Clash (Watch Video).

S Sreesanth Defends Eight Runs to Take the Match to Super Over in Zim Afro T10

First over in the tournament ☝️ 8 runs to defend 😬@sreesanth36 rolls the clock back to take the game to the Super over 😵‍💫 🕰️#ZimAfroT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #T10League #InTheWild #CTSAvHH pic.twitter.com/wFk7XxCJho — T10 League (@T10League) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)