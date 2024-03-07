Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Punjab FC will travel to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Thursday.

Both these teams saw their playoff aspirations take a hit in their respective previous games. NorthEast United FC drew 2-2 against Hyderabad FC, squandering a two-goal lead away from home. Similarly, Punjab FC let a 2-1 lead slip away to lose 3-2 to Mumbai City FC at home, as per an ISL press release.

Currently, the Highlanders are placed eighth in the table, with 20 points from 17 games, having won four, drawn eight and lost five matches. They are one behind the sixth-placed (21) Bengaluru FC, with the Blues having played an additional match (18) as compared to NorthEast United FC (17). With a win in this match, they will go past Bengaluru FC in the standings, to boost their stake in the playoffs race.

There is plenty on the platter to play for in terms of both these teams, bringing a lot of relevance to this fixture for the overall dynamics of the points table. Punjab is at 11th spot, the second-last in the points table, with four wins, five draws and eight losses in 17 games, which has given them 17 points.

*Key Players to Watch Out

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

Parthib Gogoi had started this season on a cracking note, scoring in all of their first three matches. However, his influence slightly waned as the season went on, with the Highlanders finding new heroes in Nestor Albiach and Tomi Juric in different phases of the campaign.

He rediscovered that touch in the clash against Hyderabad FC, smashing the ball from outside of the box to open the scoring at the Gachibowli Stadium. Overall, Gogoi has recorded five goal contributions in 13 appearances this season.

Gogoi has averaged 12 passes per match at 67 per cent accuracy, winning five aerial duels, earning 12 fouls, having also created 15 goal-scoring opportunities until now. 60 per cent of his shots have been on target, thus enhancing his possibilities of finding the back of the net.

Madih Talal (Punjab FC)

Madih Talal has been a truly inspirational figure for Punjab FC this season. The French playmaker has made things happen from dicey situations in the final third, creating goal-scoring chances out of nowhere.

Talal has attempted four dribbles per game in the current ISL season, with only Noah Sadaoui (4.1) recording a better such rate than Talal this season. He has completed 1.7 dribbles per game this season, the third highest such rate in the competition (Sahal Abdul Samad - 1.82 and Jithin MS - 1.8).

Four goals and six assists have combined taken his goal contribution tally to double digits already, and Talal's performance has been elevating as the campaign has progressed as well. On that note, he will surely hope to pack a powerful punch in the final phase of the league season.

*Head-to-Head

Played - 1

NorthEast United FC - 0

Punjab FC - 0

Draws - 1

Team Talk

"The players are doing the job as well as they can. They are honest, loyal people, and they are fighting for the name of NorthEast United FC," head coach Juan Pedro Benali quipped ahead of the proceedings.

"The last match was very interesting for everyone, but it belongs to the past. As coaches we are obligated to see what needs improvement and to work on this, what went well so as to maintain and improve more going forward," Punjab FC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said in the pre-match press conference. (ANI)

