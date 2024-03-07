India and England will meet for the final time in the test series with the fifth game scheduled to start today at Dharamsala. The hosts have already claimed the series 3-1 with a win in Ranchi in the previous contest. It was a close game of cricket, which could have gone either way but the home side held their nerves in tough times. The series has seen the Bazball philosophy of England being put to the sword and it will be interesting to see if the visitors come up with a change of approach. The pitch at Dharamsala offers something for the pacers and this is where the visitors will look to strike back. England Cricket Team Members Meet Dalai Lamai Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala.

Devdutt Padikkal will be pushing for a place in the playing eleven with Rajat Patidar struggling to score runs. Jasprit Bumrah is back with the team after a break and his inclusion will certainly boost the pace attack. R Ashwin is a certainty in the test setup while it will be a toss-up between Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav post determining the playing conditions.

Despite the criticism from all quarters, the England team management has full faith in the abilities of Jonny Bairstow and he is set to keep his place in the team. Joe Root has looked good in patches but his overall contribution could have been more. Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir will lead the spin attack while it will be veteran pacer James Anderson, tasked with picking up early wickets. '‘I Just Don't Know What Bazball Means’ Indian Captain Rohit Sharma 'Puzzled' by Popular Term Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

When is India vs England, 5th Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England are set to resume the five-match series with the fourth Test on Thursday, March 7. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 5th Test match on the OTT platform. The first day in the fifth test could see bowlers dominating, which has not been the case so far. The toss will once again be crucial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).