Having won the series 3-1 already, India would be out to extend their dominance over England when these two teams meet in the fifth and final Test match of the series, starting March 7. The young Indian team led by Rohit Sharma has shown a lot of character after going down in the opening Test match of the series in Hyderabad. Led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's blazing form and good shows with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja among others, India mounted a stunning comeback and now, will not let their intensity drop a bit as they aim to end things with a 4-1 scoreline. India will have the services of Jasprit Bumrah in this Test match after the bowler rejoined the squad, having been rested for the fourth game in Ranchi. He is most likely to enter the playing XI, replacing Akash Deep, who sizzled on debut. India vs England 5th Test 2024, Dharamshala Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

For England though, it is a matter of pride. Their 'Bazball' approach has backfired big time and now Ben Stokes and his men need to pick themselves up and perform to the best of their potential from March 7. They could not have asked for a better venue to do so, having 'home' like conditions at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Fast bowlers are likely to play a huge role and Mark Wood, who replaced Ollie Robinson in England's playing XI, will hope to make a mark with the cherry. India can also be tempted to have a three-pronged pace attack with Ashwin and Jadeja as the two spinners. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Despite the series already having been decided, both teams would aim to go out and give their absolute best. India, currently top of the ICC WTC 2023-25 standings, will know that a slight slip-up can cause a lot of movements in the points table. England though are eighth in the nine-team standings and need a lot of work to make it upwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).