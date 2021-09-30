Doha, Sep 30 (PTI) Sreeja Akula lost twice as the Indian women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat against top-seeded Japanese in the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis Championships here.

Japan's world No. 19 Hitomi Sato tamed Sreeja Akula 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in the first match, while Archana Kamath went down fighting to Saki Shibata 12-1- 7-11 4-11 12-10 9-11.

Archana took two games on extended points against Saki, who is ranked 42, besides running her close in the fifth.

However, Saki managed to put Japan 2-0 ahead.

Sutirtha Mukherjee arrested the slide with a 3-2 (11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 7-11, 11-8) win over Miyu Nagasaki, giving a scare to the Japanese.

But in the end, Saki settled the issue in her reverse singles against Sreeja, winning 8-11, 10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-8.

The women blanked Uzbekistan 3-0 in the second stage of the qualifiers while accounting for Nepal and Jordan with similar scorelines in the first stage.

The men's team beat Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to assure itself of a maiden medal in the tournament.

They will take on South Korea in the semi-finals on Friday.

