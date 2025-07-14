Mumbai, July 15: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen along with men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be seen in action in the upcoming Japan Open 2025 badminton tournament which will start from Tuesday, July 15. Sindhu, Lakshya and the Sat-Chi duo were last seen at the Indonesia Open in early June. All three skipped the subsequent US Open and Canada Open, as per Olympics.com. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has had a challenging 2025 BWF World Tour season. Saina Nehwal Divorce: Indian Star Shuttler Announces Separation From Parupalli Kashyap After Nearly Seven Years of Marriage.

The double Olympic medallist's best showing on the BWF World Tour this year came at the India Open in January, where she reached the quarter-finals. Since then, she endured four consecutive first-round exits before logging successive Round of 16 finishes at the Singapore and Indonesia Opens.

Lakshya, who finished fourth at the Olympics in Paris 2024, has also struggled for consistency with five first-round exits. His best finish this year is a quarter-final run at the All England Open. The 23-year-old Indian badminton player was forced to retire at the Singapore Open in June with a back injury.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions, have reached three semi-finals on the BWF Tour this year and made the quarter-finals at the Indonesia Open. However, they are still searching for their first title of the season. Kidambi Srikanth Loses in Canada Open 2025 Semifinal Against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Notably, US Open champion Ayush Shetty and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, finalist at the Malaysia Masters in May, are not part of India's Japan Open line-up. Meanwhile, there are no Indian entries in the mixed doubles draw.

India Badminton Squad in Japan Open 2025

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya, Rakshitha Ramraj

Men's Doubles: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women's Doubles: Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi.

