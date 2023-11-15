Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): India's batting talisman, Virat Kohli, on Wednesday delighted his fans with a spectacular knock of 117 runs, breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single World Cup.

In the same match, Kohli hit his 50th ODI hundred against New Zealand in India's semifinal encounter at the World Cup in Mumbai.

Kohli now holds the most runs in a single edition of an ODI World Cup, slamming 711 runs in the ongoing marquee event at home.

The former India captain went past 'Masterblaster' Sachin's record of 673 runs in a single WC during a semifinal clash against New Zealand.

The 35-year-old batter achieved this milestone in merely 10 innings, which is one less than Tendulkar who took to 11 innings to get his tally. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden holds the third position in the elite list, slamming 659 in their title-winning run in 2007.

Kohli also became the first player in World Cup history to score 700 runs in an edition.

India's batting talisman came out to bat at 71/1 after Rohit Sharma departed in the ninth over and he became the first player in the history of One Day International cricket to score 50 centuries in the format as the hosts' determined number three helped the team put together a big score.

The right-handed batter's classy ton built on a fiery start from the Indian openers, as the tournament hosts got off to a flier in Mumbai. And, with many wickets in hand, India were eyeing a huge score even once Kohli departed for 117. (ANI)

