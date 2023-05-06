Jinju (Korea), May 6 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg event at the Asian Championships here on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match 51.

She lifted 80kg and 83kg in her first two snatch attempts with relative ease but her 85kg try was deemed a no lift.

Bindyarani covered up her underwhelming snatch performance by lifting the second highest weight in clean and jerk to take home the silver in the section.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The 24-year-old switched back to her original 55kg weight division for this event due to an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

Bindyarani had moved to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics, during last year's World Championships, where she finished 25th.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)