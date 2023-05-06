Neeraj Chopra has started his 2023 season with a bang clinching the Doha Diamon League title with a massive throw of 88.67 meter and also bagging the world lead already. He looked in control and used his full strength in the first throw itself which didn't get breached despite repeated attempts from Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters. After his Neeraj finally opened up on his performance on twitter, writing "Happy to begin my 2023 season with a throw of 88.67m at Doha Diamond League Thank you for your amazing support!"

Neeraj Chopra Reacts After Winning Diamond League Title

Happy to begin my 2023 season with a throw of 88.67m at @dldoha. Thank you for your amazing support! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Sm9TSRILUR — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 6, 2023

