Bali [Indonesia], November 20 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. Yamaguchi defeated the Indian shuttler in straight sets 21-13, 21-9 in 32 minutes.

In the first set, Yamaguchi dominated the proceedings and easily clinched the essay 21-13 in just 20 minutes. Riding high on confidence, Yamaguchi started the set on a high as she led the game 3-1 before clinching the essay with a dominating win.

This was Sindhu's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month.

Earlier on Friday, Sindhu defeated Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will battle it out for a place in the finals.

Srikanth had reigned supreme in an all-Indian last-8 battle as he defeated HS Prannoy in straight sets to book a semi-final berth. (ANI)

