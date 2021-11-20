Vidarbha vs Karnataka, semifinal 2 match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 is all set to take on each other in the semi-final 2. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game first. In the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, we already have Tamil Nadu who reached the finals of the T20 domestic tournament. P Saravana Kumar’s Fifer Helps Tamil Nadu Make Way into Finals of Syed Mushtaq Trophy 2021-22, Vijay Shankar’s Team Registers 8-Wicket Win Against Hyderabad.

Vijay Shankar's team registered an 8 wicket win over Hyderabad. Talking about the players to watch out for in the second semi-finals Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Thakur and Akshay Karnewar are the players to watch out for Vidarbha. Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, KC Cariappa and Jagadeesha Suchith are the players to watch out for from Karnataka. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Vidarbha vs Karnataka semifinal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the pre-quarterfinal games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Vidarbha vs Karnataka semifinal match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Vidarbha vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi Match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the match online.

