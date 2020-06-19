New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation on Friday organised a webinar for 17 Golden Baby League Operators who took part in a preview of the new Golden Baby Leagues Handbook for the 2020-21 season.

Addressing the operators, League CEO Sunando Dhar highlighted about "spreading the love" for football all over the nation.

Also Read | Neymar Jr Loses Lawsuit Against Barcelona, Brazilain Star Ordered to Repay Spanish Club EUR6.7 Million.

"AIFF started the Golden Baby Leagues project two years back and in this short span the progress we have seen is promising," he stated.

"We want to keep moving forward and keep expanding across the country. Our intention is to have as many operators as possible across all states and Union Territories in India. Each one of your roles is important in spreading the love of the game in players aged 6-12," he added.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Lucas Ocampos and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash.

The Golden Baby League caters to the age-groups from U-6 to U-12, with the previous season (2019-20) seeing leagues being conducted in 21 states by over 100-plus operators, featuring over 34,500 registered players.

"This is the age we want players to start playing the game and taking it seriously. The Golden Baby Leagues project is an ideal platform for scouting talent, which will go hand-in-hand with the AIFF youth leagues structure already in place beginning from the Sub Junior League," Dhar maintained.

The session saw the operators being briefed about the planned changes ahead of the new season.

"We wanted to meet to understand what problems you have and make you aware of the changes in the rules and regulations in order to help you plan for the future. We hope to have another fantastic season of the Golden Baby Leagues and wish you all the best. Thanks again for your contribution to the development of football," the CEO concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)