Barcelona will travel to Sevilla in the latest La Liga round for a top of the table clash as the two unbeaten teams since the restart take each other on. The match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on June 19, 2020 (Friday). Quique Setien’s men are looking to stay ahead of the pack with a win as they look to secure the third consecutive domestic league title. Lionel Messi Ignored Ivan Rakitic At the Start of Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Barcelona have enjoyed an easy run of fixtures since the league’s resumption as they have faced the side’s in the bottom half of the table. This will be a real test for the Blaugrana’s as they make a trip to one of the most difficult stadiums in Spain. Since his appointment, Setien has done a good job at the club but has failed to impress in high-profile games, losing against Real Madrid and Valencia. So this will be a huge test for them. SEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have continued where they left off before the break and have gathered four points in the two games since the restart. Julen Lopetegui’s men defeated rivals Bets at home but were held by Levante. They will surely pose a great threat to a Barcelona side who are on a winning run at the moment but are unconvincing in each game they play.

So ahead of this blockbuster clash in La Liga, we take a look at some players who could have a huge impact on the game.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine has been sensational for his team since the league’s resumption and has played a crucial part in both the wins so far. The 32-year-old has scored and assisted twice since returning from suspension and will be looking to continue that run against one of the top teams in La Liga this season.

Lucas Ocampos

The 25-year-old Argentine is the top goal-scorer for Sevilla this season with 13 strikes in all competitions. He was brilliant in the last home game against Betis and produced a man of the match performance by scoring the game’s opener and assisting the second. He will be eager to show his quality once against when the league leaders come to town.

Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman joined Barcelona in the summer but is yet to excite the Barcelona faithful. Since the restart, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to link up with Messi upfront. However, with Luis Suarez yet not deemed match-fit, Griezmann will once again get a chance to impress Quique Setien and make a claim for the number nine role.

Jesus Navas

Though entering the twilight years of his career, Jesus Navas still plays a crucial role in this Sevilla side. The 34-year-old will have his hands full in this game as while having to deal with the Barcelona attack the club captain will be needed at in the final third as well. His delivery in the box is an important element and striker Luuk De Jong will be hoping to get on the end of those.

