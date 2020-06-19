Neymar Jr has lost the lawsuit against Barcelona in which the Brazilian forward claimed that his former side owed him €43.6m in loyalty bonuses. In a ruling made by the Spanish Social court on June 19, 2020, the allegations from the 28-year-old have been dismissed and the PSG star has been asked to repay money to the Spanish side. Neymar has been ordered to repay €6.7 million to Barcelona as the judge made the decision in favour of the Catalan club. Neymar Parties in St Tropez With PSG Teammates and Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart on Return to Paris (See Pictures).

Barcelona released a statement on Friday stating the verdict regarding the loyalty bonus dispute between them and Neymar Jr was announced in their favour. However, the Brazilian superstar and his legal team are allowed to appeal against the decision. Neymar Faces Criminal Complaint for Homophobia After Using Anti-Gay Slur to Describe Mother's Boyfriend Tiago Ramos.

‘FC Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the verdict announced today by Social Court 15 in Barcelona in relation to the lawsuit involving FC Barcelona and the player Neymar Jr regarding the amount of the signing bonus in the final renewal of the player’s contract.’ Read the official statement.

‘The ruling has fully dismissed the player’s claim for payment of 43.6 million euros, and has accepted a large part of the defence presented by FC Barcelona, as a result of which the player must return 6.7 million euros to the club.’ The club added.

The lawsuit was filed against Barcelona in August 2017, just before Neymar’s record transfer to PSG, where the 28-year-old claimed that the club have declined him to pay the included bonuses which were agreed during his contract renewal in 2016.

Despite the legal battle between the two parties, Neymar Jr has been linked with a move back to Spain as Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu wants the Brazilian to return to Camp Nou. However, no deal has been finalised with reports further suggesting that the 28-year-old will stay in France for another year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).