Milan [Italy], July 1 (ANI): Inter Milan announced the departure of the defender duo Milan Skriniar and Danilo D'Ambrosio. Along with them, midfielder Roberto Gagliardini will also leave the club.

Inter Milan released a statement to announce the departure of the players. The 28-year-old Skriniar, who captains Slovakia, ended his stay in Italy after winning a Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups during six seasons with the Nerazzurri. He featured 246 times and found the back of the net 11 times.

Also Read | India vs Lebanon Football Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs LBN TV Channel Live Telecast Details of SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Match.

Skriniar's last season was plagued by injuries as he missed over 20 games in all competitions with the club. The defensive struggle was quite evident as they conceded 42 goals and finished third in the Italian top flight.

Skriniar has been highly linked to a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain this summer. While his defensive partner D'Ambrosio is ending his playing days with Inter after scoring 21 times and providing 20 assists.

Also Read | England vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

"284 appearances in the Nerazzurri shirt and almost ten years full of heart, discipline and commitment to the Inter cause. D'Ambrosio arrived in Milano in January 2014... Consistency, determination, versatility and experience have made him a key figure over the past decade, during which he's gained a special place in the fans' hearts," the statement read.

"It's been a long journey and there have been some fantastic moments, with the defender having won five trophies: the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions. Thank you from everyone in the Inter family, Danilo," the statement ended.

Ambrosio's Italian teammate Roberto Gagliardini will leave the club after playing 190 games and scoring 16 goals in his six-year career. The 29-year-old midfielder won a Scudetto, two Supercoppa Italiana titles and two Coppa Italia titles during his time in Italy with Inter. Last season he made 29 appearances and he was a part of the group that lifted the Supercoppa Italiana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)