Australia have once again gained upper hand in the Ashes second test versus England with a fine all-round showing on day 3. When Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease, the English fans were hoping their side could go on and take a lead but clearly Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood had other ideas. The hosts could barely put on any score on the board before being bundled out for 325 and handing the visitors a handy lead. The Australian batting unit then adapted well to their style of play to the end the day on 130/2 with a massive 221 runs lead. Their immediate aim now will be to bat England out of the game and then go for a win. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Marnus Labuschagne Drops Chewing Gum on Ground, Puts It Back Into His Mouth During Ashes 2023 Second Test; Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions (Watch Video).

Usman Khawaja went out cheaply in the first innings but given the kind of form he is in, he has come back with a half century in the second innings and is now looking solid. He along with Steve Smith pose a risk for England and the only thing the Australian management would want is for the duo to up their scoring rate. The lower order could be pressed into service rather quickly should the duo get out cheaply today.

James Anderson has bowled well without much luck but the veteran Englishman is always a good over or two away from taking a couple of wickets. Josh Tongue’s inclusion has helped England put on the opposition under pressure but lack of a spinner on day 4 could cost them heavily.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 2nd Test of the Ashes from June 28, Wednesday onwards. Day 4 of the ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London on June 30.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 4?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Steve Smith Scripts History by Becoming Second-Highest Test Century Getter for Australia, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 4?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match for free on the JioTV app. Australia will likely bat for two and a half session and then have a ten over go at the English batsmen and try a take some scalps.

