India will take on Lebanon again, this time in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2023, in what should be a thrill-a-minute ride. The Blue Tigers finished below Kuwait in the group stage after a 1-1 draw with them in the last match. They were clearly the better side, though but shipped in a late own goal to allow Kuwait a late route back into the game. The Indian team is showing tremendous improvement in both their style of play and fitness level, which is a stark departure from the past teams. Although they still lack depth in the squad and need to control their temper on the pitch. Lebanon is a quality team and they have the quality to not only win this game but also lift the cup. India versus Lebanon will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. Why India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Is More Than Just A Knockout Match?

Sunil Chettri is the in-form striker for India and he has been scoring crucial goals for the side until now. The main problem is the likes of Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh have not been able to replicate their skipper’s goal-scoring touch and it is holding India back. Anirudh Thapa and Sandesh Jhingan will need to be at their best in order to keep the opposition attackers at bay.

Khalil Bader on the left wing is a threat for India, given his ability to cut inside and take a shot constantly. His link-up play with Karim Darwich will be crucial here, with the Lebanese side not expected to dominate possession and are likely to hit India on the break. Hasan Srour is a deep-lying playmaker and he has the ability to beat the opposition press with some defence-splitting passes. Big Blow for India! Head Coach Igor Stimac Handed Two-Game Ban for Red Card Against Kuwait, to Miss SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal vs Lebanon.

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Doordarshan Network is the telecast provider of the tournament in India. Fans can watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Lebanon football match in SAFF Championship 2023 on DD Sports.

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Football Match Live Streaming Online

While DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the IND vs LBN football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs LBN SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services. Lebanon will put up a strong fight against India but it is the hosts that should secure a win here.

