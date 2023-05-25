Milan [Italy], May 25 (ANI): Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina in the final of Coppa Italia held at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Fiorentina scored in the early stages of the match. Nicolas Gonzalez scored in the 3rd minute of the match to give Fiorentina the advantage in the final match.

Inter Milan made an incredible comeback in the first half itself. Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez scored a brace to help Inter Milan win the Coppa Italia title.His first goal came in the 29th minute of the match. Thereafter his second goal which can also be termed as the 'winning goal' for Inter Milan came in the 37th minute of the match.

The final scoreline was 2-1, Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia for the third time in a row.

Inter Milan took a total of 11 shots in the match out of which only four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 48 per cent. They completed 424 passes with their passing accuracy at 78 per cent.

Fiorentina took a total of 19 shots on target out of which six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 52 per cent. They accumulated 437 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Inter emerged victorious at the Olimpico to win the Coppa Italia for the ninth time in the Club's history. It's the fifth trophy that Inter Milan has won since Steven Zhang became President.

After the game, Inter Milan's President Steven Zhang said as quoted by club's official website, "I'm so proud of everyone, the team and all the staff. That's our fifth trophy since we've been here, and this shows how everybody's mentality has grown; it's a winning mentality."

"We dedicate this win to all our supporters and all the people who work within the Club. They make all of this possible as we look to make winning a habit. Our goal must always be to win every trophy", said Inter Milan's President Steven Zhang after the match.

Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi in the post-match press conference said, "I am happy because we have won a cup we really wanted and also for the second time running. We came up against a strong opponent this evening that caused us a lot of problems. We didn't approach the game well at the start, but the lads did great to stay in the game despite their early goal. Then, we scored two goals and Fiorentina put some pressure on us after the break, but we held out and we're happy."

On June 11, Inter Milan will be facing Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League. (ANI)

