What an exciting two months of intense cricket it has been! IPL 2023 has been a sensational experience for fans who have witnessed some thrilling action coupled with records being broken and new ones being made. It all ends on May 28 with the final in Ahmedabad. But cricket fans, you better not be disappointed! After some franchise cricket, the Indian national team would be in action. For fans, watching the national team in action would be a breath of fresh air as they would get to watch all their favourite cricketing heroes compete as one, with a common goal in mind. After IPL 2023, the Indian cricket team would be bracing themselves for one of the biggest assignments—the World Test Championship 2023 final. Rohit Sharma Lauds the Character Shown by Individuals in India’s Journey to ICC WTC 2023 Final, Says ‘Job Not Done Yet’.

The Indian team made it to the summit clash of the Test Championship for a second consecutive time and would want to go all the way. The challenge would be far from easy with Pat Cummins and his Australian team in the way. India had suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship to New Zealand. In this article, we shall take a look at the Indian cricket team’s schedule after IPL 2023.

June 7-11 World Test Championship Final

As mentioned earlier, it would be India vs Australia in the summit clash to determine who the World Test Champions are. Rohit Sharma, in charge this time, will lead his troops at the Oval in the WTC 2023 final, which will be played from June 7-11. Team India's New Training Kit Unveiled: Indian Cricket Team Players, Support Staff Don Adidas-Sponsored Kits Ahead of WTC 2023 Final (See Pic).

India vs West Indies (July-August 2023)

The Men in Blue would tour the West Indies in July-August 2023. They will take on West Indies for two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is. The detailed schedule for this has not been announced yet.

Asia Cup 2023 (September 2023)

Action for continental supremacy is set to begin with the Asia Cup 2023 in September. This tournament would serve as a precursor for the ODI World Cup which would take place later in the year. This time, it would be held in ODI format to help teams prepare for the World Cup. There has been a lot of controversy around the venue for the tournament, with Pakistan being the designated hosts as of now.

The Men in Blue have a big year ahead with many thrilling assignments in store, the biggest of which is the World Cup. The Indian cricket team have not won an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, despite coming close on several occasions.

