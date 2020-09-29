Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): After defeating Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) pacer Navdeep Saini said that he just wanted to back his strength to keep the things simple in the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board.

"When I came to bowl the Super Over, there were a lot of plans in my mind, in the end, I decided to back my strength (bowling yorkers and slower balls) and I just kept it simple. When I was hit for a boundary in the Super Over, I just wanted to conclude the over by conceding a single. I backed my yorker and then I followed it up with a slower ball," Saini told Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB left out Josh Philippe and de Villiers donned the gloves to do the wicket-keeping duties. With bat in hand, the Proteas star had played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off just 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes to take RCB's score to 201/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Chasing 202, Mumbai found itself at 78/4, but it was then that Ishan Kishan got together at the crease and formed a stand of 119 runs to take the side closer to the target.

Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99, studded with two fours and nine sixes. On the other hand, Pollard registered an unbeaten inning of 60 off just 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

For RCB, Sundar and Navdeep Saini were the standout bowlers. Sundar just conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and he also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were at the middle.

RCB has played three matches in the tournament so far and the side has managed to win two out of these three. The Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 3. (ANI)

