Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): With both teams looking to cement their place in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals put on a disciplined show with the ball as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Having won the toss and bowled first, the DC outfit kept on the pressure from the word go and didn't let the RCB batsmen hit fourth gear.

Also Read | SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Even though DC managed just one wicket in the first 12 overs -- Josh Philippe was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the fifth over for 12 -- they ensured that both Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 41 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli were kept in check.

Anrich Nortje was once again the star with the ball for Delhi as he finished with three wickets in his four overs and gave away 33 runs. But he got good support from the others, especially R Ashwin as the bowler finished with 1/18 from his four with the all-important wicket of Kohli (29 off 24 balls).

Also Read | SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Rabada who picked two wickets for 30 said that the bowlers started well and it was now on the batsmen to seal the deal and see the team into the playoffs.

"We have done the hard work up until now. Hope we can finish the job now," he said as tweeted by DC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)