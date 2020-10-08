Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Rashid Khan has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer have kept that in mind ahead of their game on Thursday.

KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and will lock horns with SRH today.

Also Read | Argentina vs Ecuador Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL; Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the IPL with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over CSK.

"We just need a little rub of the green to go our way. I'm sure the boys are confident and things will turn around from here on," Jaffer said in the video posted on KXIP's Twitter.

Also Read | RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 23.

"I think SRH is a good side without any doubt. They will be missing bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar)but they have got some quality players upfront. They have got Rashid so boys are mindful of that but we don't need to look at the opposition," he added.

Kings XI Punjab was thrashed by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. CSK chased down 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remaining unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively.

Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)