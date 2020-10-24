Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians showed no mercy as they thrashed Chennai Super Kings on Friday, and bowling coach Shane Bond was surprised with the "exceptional" bowling performance by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Boult has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians and the New Zealand bowler wreaked havoc on Friday scalping four wickets against CSK.

Boult started the attack in the very first over itself and Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second over with CSK getting reduced to 3/3. Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings before the completion of the powerplay.

The former New Zealand cricketer said he has never seen such type of scorecard in a T20 game and added that the team is lucky to have Boult and Bumrah in the bowling unit.

"Almost the perfect performance, you'd say. 4for 5 off 3 overs. I have never seen that scoreboard in a T20 game. It wasn't a combination of Trent and Bumrah wasn't it, tonight," said Bond in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

"The quality of bowling particularly in the first 4 overs was exceptional and we'd almost iced the game. After such a short period of time. So lucky to have 2 world-class opening bowlers in our team and to see them in full flow tonight was extremely exciting," he added.

Ishan Kishan then smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs off 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

"I thought he (Ishan) was exceptional. He's been hitting the ball exceptionally cleanly in training for the last 3 weeks and has looked in great touch. He looked in sublime touch. That partnership (De Kock and Ishan) for us it was as good as it gets. To win, with 13 overs, none down, brilliant performance from those two," said Bond.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. They will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

