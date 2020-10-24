Barcelona and Real Madrid – two of the European footballing giants clash for the 245th time this evening at the iconic Camp Nou. Their rivalry is like no other and with millions watching the contest, the game is considered as the mother of all footballing matches on the planet. It will be a bit odd though with no fans in the stadium but expect no shortage of flashpoints with both sets of players playing for the pride. BAR vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Football Match

Real Madrid and Barcelona have recorded 96 wins each in the El Clasico. In the league, they have met 181 times so far with Real Madrid winning 73, Barcelona 72 and 36 games ending in a draw. Here we look at how the last five games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have ended. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020–21 Key Players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and Other Players to Watch Out for in BAR vs RM La Liga Football Match.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – 1 March 2020 – Real Madrid Won 2-0

Goals from Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz was enough for Real Madrid to secure a win which proved pivotal in their title triumph. At one stage it looked like the game would end in a goalless draw but then Vincius Jr stepped in to break the deadlock in the 71st minute.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – 18 December 2019 – Match Drawn

A goalless stalemate is rare in the El Clasico in the modern era but this game proved to be different. Both the sides lack quality in the attacking third despite creating some glorious chances.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – 2 March 2019 – Barcelona Won 1-0

The game was played at a time when Barcelona were dominating teams in domestic football. A 26th minute Ivan Rakitic strike was enough to win the game for the visitors although Real Madrid did threaten to equalise.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – 28 October 2018 - Barcelona Won 5-1

Real Madrid were handed a demolition at the hands of Barcelona with a Luis Suarez hat-trick giving the home side a 5-1 victory. Phillipe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal chipped in with goals too to cap a fine performance for the Catalonians.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – 6 May 2018 – Match Drawn 2-2

A brilliant game of football in what was the last of the Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo show in the El Clasico. Both the modern-day greats found the back of the net as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Real Madrid have defeated Barcelona just once in the last five meetings and looks like the Los Blancos’ poor record may continue this evening with the Catalonians claiming a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).