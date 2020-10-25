Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets with 46 balls to spare. Bottom-placed Rajasthan are coming after the lost against SunRisers Hyderabad. Steve Smith-led side will look to finish up in the table.

Also Read | KKR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 46.

In their last meet this season, Mumbai got the better of Rajasthan and won the match by 57 runs.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the clash as he is still recovering from the hamstring injury which he suffered against Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai made one change as they brought in James Pattinson in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile while Rajasthan are playing with the unchanged side.

Also Read | RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Beat Virat Kohli’s Team By 8 Wickets in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)