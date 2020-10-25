Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on each other in the match number 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Kolkata and Punjab are in contention for a place in the playoffs. While KKR are comfortably placed on the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table, KXIP are on fifth spot. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by just two runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven important things ahead of KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KKR vs KXIP Head-to-Head

In 26 meetings against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious in 18 matches. And KXIP have won just eight games, thus KKR lead the head-to-head record.

KKR vs KXIP Key Players

Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan will be the two key players for KKR team. From KXIP camp, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammed Shami will hold the key. KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 46.

KKR vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Pat Cummins vs KL Rahul and Chris Jordan vs Nitish Rana are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.

KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 46 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 match 46 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 46.

KKR vs KXIP Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 46 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KKR vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: L Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

