Chennai Super Kings put an end to their losing run in IPL 2020 as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (October 25, 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Riding on brilliant bowling and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden IPL half-century by, CSK chased down the 146-run target with eight wickets to spare. This loss dented RCB’s chances of going to the top of the Indian Premier League team Standings. RCB vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (150/2) Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (145/6) by Eight Wickets.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to bat first and were given a decent start by the opening partnership. However, Virat Kohli and his team lost their way in the middle overs as they struggled to score runs in that period and as a result, RCB derailed in the death overs, losing four wickets for just 11 runs. However, Virat Kohli’s half-century guided them to a fighting total of 145 runs. Here's Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Donned Green Jersey Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Chasing a below-par target, Chennai Super Kings never looked in doubt. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had previously failed to score in both of his matches, along with Faf du Plessis and Ambaity Rayudu, kept CSK on the flint foot in the game. The youngster scored his maiden IPL half-century as the three-time champions recorded just their fourth win of the season. Following the result, fans praised CSK and trolled RCB with funny memes. Here are some of the reactions.

RCB's Slow Rate

RCB Fans Right Now

CSK to RCB

CSK to Mo Siraj

CSK fans after watching Mohamed Siraj today:#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/yYPLgDONgA — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 25, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Dynamic Duo?

Why Isuru Udana Didn't Play

Very smart of Kohli to drop Isuru Udana today. He knew that a Sri Lankan will definitely get thrashed on Dussehra😂😂 @yuzi_chahal @imVkohli#RCBvCSK — Nikhil Singh (@singh392401) October 25, 2020

MSD Today

This loss means Royal Challengers won’t go to the top of the points table but still remain in the hunt for a top-two finish. Despite the win, Chennai Super Kings’ chances of playoff qualification are looking very slim. RCB still have to play against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and both teams are above them in the team standings.

