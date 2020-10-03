Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Priyam Garg displayed a stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his team secured a seven-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday.

Priyam played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off just 26 balls as SRH set a respectable target of 165 runs for the MS Dhoni-led side.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Overtakes Suresh Raina to Play Most Indian Premier League Matches, Plays His 194th Game Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 165 runs, CSK got off to a poor start as Shane Watson was dismissed in the third over of the innings. Watson scored just one run before Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled him.

Ambati Rayudu then joined Faf du Plessis on the field but their partnership also did not last long as the former was bowled by Thangarasu Natarajan in the sixth over. In the same over, Du Plessis (22) was run out which put CSK under immense pressure.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Becomes Most Capped Player, Priyam Garg Scores Maiden Fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Runs.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Kedar Jadhav (3) too was sent back to the pavilion by Abdul Samad in the ninth over. CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then took the responsibility of the chase and provided the team with some momentum.

Both played brilliantly and kept the team's hopes alive in the match. Jadeja struck a boundary and a six to Natarajan in the 18th over to complete his half-century, his first in the IPL. However, in the same over, Jadeja was dismissed after giving away an easy catch to Samad.

Sam Curran then came out to bat and smashed a huge six on the very first ball he faced. The match came to a point when CSK needed 44 runs from the last two overs. Bhuvneshwar delivered the first ball of the 19th over. However, the pacer looked in pain and he did not complete the over and Khaleed Ahmed had to bowl the remaining over.

CSK scored 16 runs in the 19th over, meaning the team needed 28 runs from the final over. Samad bowled the last of the innings and gave away 20 runs but it was not enough for CSK to win the match. Dhoni scored 47* runs in the match.

After opting to bat first, SRH witnessed a very bad start to their innings with their opener Jonny Bairstow (0) back in the hut in the very first over.

Manish Pandey joined skipper Warner in the middle. The captain played sluggish innings with Manish scoring runs without playing any risky shot. Their 46-run partnership came to an end in the eighth over after Manish hit a shot straight to Sam Curran at mid-off.

Warner departed three overs later when Faf du Plessis took an outstanding catch at the long-off and Piyush Chawal picked his first. Kane Williamson's run out on the very next ball added insult to the injury as SRH got reduced to 69/4.

Abhishek and Priyam then played cautiously in order to avoid any more hiccups. Abhishek and Priyam brought up a brilliant 50-run partnership as the duo rescued SRH from getting a paltry total.

Soon after this feat, the duo accelerated and started smashing boundaries. Meanwhile, Abhishek got dropped twice in the 18th over, first by Ravindra Jadeja and then by Shardul.

However, Deepak Chahar ended Abhishek (31) stint at the crease in the same over. Shardul bowled a tight last over giving away just seven runs as Hyderabad set a target of 165 for CSK.

For CSK, Chahar picked two wickets while Shardul and Chawla scalped a wicket each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)