Riding on Priyam Garg’s quick-fire half-century, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings to register their second straight victory of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing 166 at the Dubai International Stadium, CSK batsmen again failed and lost the game by seven runs. The Men in Yellow lost Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu in the powerplay overs, and never really looked in the hunt. Skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to pull things, but their efforts went in vain as CSK were restricted to 157/5. T Natarajan was the pick of the SRH bowlers with two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad got one scalp apiece. CSK vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision didn’t look great as in-form batsmen Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson were dismissed cheaply. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson pulled things back with a 46-run stand but the scoring rate was always on the lower side. Just when CSK looked in command, Priyam Garg joined forces with Abhishek Sharma and the duo rained fours and sixes all over the park. Thanks to their efforts, SRH posted 164/5 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Netizens Slam MS Dhoni With Funny Memes as CSK Loses Third Game in IPL 2020.

CSK vs SRH Stat Highlights:

# Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to bat first after winning the toss in IPL 2020.

# MS Dhoni became the most capped player in IPL history. This was CSK captain’s 194th appearance in the T20 tournament.

# Dhoni became the seventh player to complete 4,500 IPL runs.

# Priyam Garg scored his maiden Half-Century in Indian Premier League.

# Ravindra Jadeja brought up his first IPL fifty in his 174th game.

# CSK were 44/4 at the end of their first ten overs, lowest score at the half-way mark.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shane Watson for the fourth time in IPL.

# Only for the second time, David Warner failed to score a fifty for SRH in four straight games. The first instance came during IPL 2016, which Hyderabad eventually went on to win.

# CSK lost three IPL matches on the trot for the first time since IPL 2014.

With this win, SRH goes to the top four of the team standings and will be determined to extend their winning run. On the other hand, this was CSK’s third loss in four games, and they must rework on their strategies. Notably, MS Dhoni’s have never failed to qualify for the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see if their record will be maintained or not.

