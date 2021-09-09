New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, bowling coach James Hopes and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif have assembled at the team hotel in Dubai for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The coaches are currently in quarantine for six days, Delhi capitals said in a release. The other members who had assembled earlier have already started training for the resumption of the league from September 19.

DC leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who has taken the second-most wickets (166) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been trying to get used to the conditions in the UAE during the pre-season camp in Dubai.

Mishra, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 just before the IPL was suspended in May 2021, spoke about how he re-built his fitness post recovery from the illness.

"After the IPL was suspended in May, I focussed on my recovery from Covid-19. According to the advice given to me by the doctors, I improved my fitness slowly and steadily. It was difficult for me during the recovery phase, but I am happy that I am here for the second half of the season. I trained on my own and didn't go close to anybody after recovery. I got some gym equipment such as treadmill and set them up at my home as well because I didn't want to train in a public gym," said Mishra.

Delhi Capitals had a fantastic run in the first half of the tournament, recording 6 wins in 8 matches. The franchise is set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22. (ANI)

