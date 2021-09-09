India and England are all set to meet each other for the last time in the five-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. The last time India met England at the Oval in London, the team walked away with a 157 run win and the visitors enjoy a 2-1 lead. In the fifth Test where on one hand, the home team will be looking for a draw, the visitors will be looking to win the game and seal the series. In this article, we shall bring to you the head-to-head record, key battles, preview and other details you need to know about. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 5th Test 2021.

Both teams could be making a few changes in the squad. Ahead of the final test, England has declared a 16-member squad for which Jack Leack and Jos Buttler have been included. For India, Jasprit Bumrah could be rested owing to excessive work pressure and Ajinkya Rahane might face an axe owing to poor form. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

ENG vs IND Test Head-to-Head

India and England have faced off against each other a total of 130 times in Test cricket. England hold the edge when it comes to having a better head-to-head record, with 48 victories. India have won 31 matches and the remaining 50 matches have ended in a draw.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Key Players

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be the key players for India while all-rounder James Anderson and captain Joe Root will be the players to watch from the English side.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli's battle with James Anderson would always headline an India vs England Test match. If Ravichandran Ashwin plays, then his battle with England captain Joe Root could be a contest to watch for.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Venue

The ENG vs IND 5th Test 2021 will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Match Timing

The 5th Test game between India and England has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of England 2021. The ENG vs IND 5th Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels with Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD providing the English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND ENG vs IND 1st Test live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England Likely Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).