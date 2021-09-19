Dubai [UAE], September 19 (ANI): Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat as Chennai Super Kings posted a score of 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Gaikwad and Jadeja played innings of 88 and 26 respectively for the Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo also played a useful cameo of 23 runs from just eight balls. For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Milne scalped two wickets each.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Rested Due to Knee Niggle, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Opting to bat first, Chennai had the worst possible start when Boult sent Faf du Plessis packing for zero in the very first over of the innings. In the very next over, Adam Milne sent back Moeen Ali to the pavilion after a superb diving catch from Tiwary. Milne also retired-hurt Ambati Rayudu with a nasty short ball that nipped back at him and got the Indian on the forearm.

Soon, the situation for Chennai went from bad to worse as Suresh Raina visit at the pitch was ended by Boult in the 3rd over of the innings. In the last over of the powerplay, Adam Milne struck again after Boult caught Chennai skipper MS Dhoni's low pull shot attempt. Mumbai Indians bowlers enjoyed a brilliant 1st powerplay as they restricted Chennai at 24/4 after 6 overs.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in Marathi Commentary: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 on Star Pravah TV Channel.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja were the next two batters and the duo successfully provided much-needed normalcy for the team in yellow. The pair battled through the immense pressure by Mumbai bowlers and stabilised the Super Kings' innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad reached his half-century in the 16th over of the innings. Playing in his 100th IPL match, Japrit Bumrah scalped his first wicket of the match in 16.4 over as he broke the very important partnership of Jadeja and Gaikwad. Jadeja got out after scoring an important 26.

Dwayne Bravo then partnered Gaikwad on the pitch and hammered towering sixes at the death before getting out by Bumarh in the last over. Bravo scored a quickfire 23 in just 8 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the innings with an unbeaten 88 of 58 balls.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88, Ravindra Jadeja 26; Adam Milne 2-21 Jasprit Bumrah 2-33) vs Mumbai Indians (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)