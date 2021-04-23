Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel feels the margin of error on Wankhede wicket is very less and the bowlers might get hammered for runs if they miss the length even by an inch.

Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and skipper Virat Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rajasthan Royals had scored 177 as Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each. While Siraj gave early strikes to RCB, Harshal wreaked havoc in the second half of the innings.

"The margin of error on this wicket is so little that even if you miss by an inch the ball is gonna fly away. I personally bowled a few bad balls in this innings but this is something we can learn from this game and take it into the next game," Harshal told RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"177 we knew it was never going to be enough on this track and the way you guys started the chase and the way you finished it was impeccable," he added.

Harshal is leading the wicket-taking charts with 12 wickets under his belt in the ongoing IPL. The right-handed bowler said his focus has always been picking wickets at the death to deny the batting team any chance of changing the gears.

"Feels great to have the Purple Cap. Even though I went for few runs today, picking up wickets makes you feel a lot better about it and my focus has always been picking up wickets at the death because it is always difficult for new batters to start hitting right from ball one. That's all I am trying to do, most of my plans were execute today barring a few deliveries here and there," Harshal said.

Meanwhile, Padikkal, who smashed his maiden ton IPL on Thursday, termed his hundred as "special knock".

"It was something special, we (Padikkal and Virat) were just enjoying ourselves. Once we got in the rhythm, we were just complimenting each other. Every ball it felt like we could hit a boundary," said Padikkal.

"Mumbai wicket has a much better bounce and pace. I'm sure bowling here you must have realised the difference," he added.

RCB will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. (ANI)

