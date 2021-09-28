Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): After suffering a seven-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals pacer Chris Morris admitted that his side needs to pull their socks up if they want to remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings on Monday here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I think at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game. When the big moments come, whether we are bowling or batting, I do not think we are winning them. There was a big moment in our first game which we won in the last over but apart from that, I do not think we have played our best cricket by any means. At the end of the day against SRH, we were not good enough," Morris said during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Sanju played a very good knock on a difficult and tricky wicket, we did not get enough runs. As a bowling unit, we were not good enough and our fielding needs to pull its socks up, we gave away runs and we dropped a crucial catch. We should pull our socks up a little bit," he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a knock of 82 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For SRH, Siddharth Kaul returned with two wickets.

"This is the toughest tournament in the world and it has got all world-class players. Every game is going to be tough, it is a really tough tournament. It is crunch time now and we need to grab every single point to grab that fourth spot," said Morris.

"We all knew the talent Sanju Samson had from a young age, he is maturing now. He is playing with a lot of responsibility. He is playing unbelievably well at the moment," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. (ANI)

