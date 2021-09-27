Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 with the aim of getting back to winning ways. The SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2021 will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 27, 2021 (Monday). So we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs RR clash along with the commentary, updates, and all the action. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points and it looks like the 2016 champions are likely to remain in the lower reaches of the table throughout as they find themselves six points short of their nearest rival. However, the Kane Williamson-led side will hope to regain some form as they head into the final stretch of the season. SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals failed to capitalise on their win over Punjab Kings as they lost to Delhi Capitals in their latest encounter. However, the Sanju Samson captained team still has is still on course for a playoff finish and could enter into the top four in the team standings with a win against the bottom side.

It is a very close race for the playoff spot as no team is yet completely out of contention but a defeat tonight will make chances of clinching a top-four sport that much difficult for either side, especially Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have recorded just one win in nine games so far.