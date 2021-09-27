SRH Defeat RR By 7 Wickets! Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in match 40 of Indian Premier League 2021. Jason Roy scored a sensational half-century in debut to help his team register only their second win of the season and deny RR a spot in the playoff positions.
The equation is 26 runs in 24 deliveries. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma will be aiming to take Sunrisers Hyderabad over the line and it should be a relatively easy task for both the batters.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Jason Roy and Priyam Garg in quick succession as SRH once again fear the worst. The team's middle order has struggled this season as they look to get over the line.
Fifty! Jason Roy scores a sensational half-century on his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. The Englishman has guided his team to a string position as they search for their second win this season.
Kane Williamson and Jason Roy are keeping the scoreboard tocking without tacking any unnecessary risk. The duo have stitched up a run-a-ball partnership and are setting a great foundation for the latter stages of the game.
End of Powerplay! Sunrisers Hyderabad made a sensational start to their innings as Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha scored with a rate of knots only for the latter to be dismissed in the final over of the powerplay. Despite the wicket, SRH will be happy with thier effort so far.
Both SRH openers have given the team a strong start, something they have lacked in the recent encounters. Saha has been the aggressor in this partnership with debutant Jason Roy playing an anchor role.
Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha begin the chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to get their second win of the season and stop Rajasthan from moving into the playoff positions for the time being.
Skipper Sanju Samson was in great touch today as his knock of 82 runs guided Rajasthan Royals to a competitive score. RR are aiming to move into the playoff spot and will need to bowl well to achieve that objective.
Rajasthan Royals are looking for a huge finish in the final overs of the game. Skipper Sanju Samson is striking the ball well and will be aiming to reach the three-figure score.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 with the aim of getting back to winning ways. The SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2021 will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 27, 2021 (Monday). So we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs RR clash along with the commentary, updates, and all the action. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points and it looks like the 2016 champions are likely to remain in the lower reaches of the table throughout as they find themselves six points short of their nearest rival. However, the Kane Williamson-led side will hope to regain some form as they head into the final stretch of the season. SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals failed to capitalise on their win over Punjab Kings as they lost to Delhi Capitals in their latest encounter. However, the Sanju Samson captained team still has is still on course for a playoff finish and could enter into the top four in the team standings with a win against the bottom side.
It is a very close race for the playoff spot as no team is yet completely out of contention but a defeat tonight will make chances of clinching a top-four sport that much difficult for either side, especially Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have recorded just one win in nine games so far.