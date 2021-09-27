Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai. Jason Roy made an instant impact on his debut for the franchise as the Kane Williamson-led side registered their second win of the season, This loss means, RR missed out on a chance to move into the playoff spots. IPL 2021 Points Table.

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were pegged back early as they lost Ewin Lewis in the second over of the game. But a partnership first between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson and then between the skipper and Mahipal Lomror saw RR put on a competitive score on the board as SRH bowlers tightened things up in the end. IPL 2021 Orange Cap List.

Chasing the score, SRH were given a blistering start by Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha which was then carried forward by the coming batters as the Kane Williamson-led side registered their second win of the season. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 clash.

# Jason Roy made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad

# Jason Roy scored his maiden IPL half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad

# Ewin Lewis-Yashasvi Jaiswal (11 runs) registered the lowest opening stand against SRH in IPL 2021

# Rashid Khan has taken the most wickets (52) in T20s in 2021

# Sanju Samson scores 15th IPL half-century

# Sanju Samson completes 3000 runs in IPL

#Wriddhiman Saha became Mahipal Lomror's first wicket in IPL

Both teams will now be focusing on their next game as they work towards their objectives for the season. Rajasthan Royals will face another playoff hopeful in Royal Challengers Bangalore while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to be the party spoilers for Chennai Super Kings.

