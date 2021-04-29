New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): After suffering a seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson admitted that his side was a few runs short and was unable to finish well with the bat in hand.

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock and Krunal played knocks of 70 and 39 respectively to give Mumbai a much-needed win this season.

With this win, MI has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. On the other hand, RR remain at the seventh spot with just 4 points.

"Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely with the bat, but did not finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"It was a good wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and they (MI) batted really well, as a team, we will need to score more runs as a batting group. Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket - that is all one should do," he added.

Earlier, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got among the runs as RR posted a score of 171/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Samson (42), Buttler (41), and Dube (35) got among the runs, but none of them scored at a rollicking pace and as a result, MI's death-over specialists Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah managed to maintain a stranglehold in the end.

RR will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)