Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8(ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Kane Williamson led SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RCB have fielded an unchanged playing eleven from their previous game. Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing in their green jersey which they wear once in the season to raise awareness about a greener and more sustainable environment. It's apparently a part of the franchise's 'Go Green' initiative. The Faf du Plessis led side beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

SunRisers Hyderabad have made two changes Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal make way for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith. The Kane Williamson led side would look to get back to their winning ways as they have lost their last three matches against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

"We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. The nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, and the performances will come," said Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis after winning the toss.

"I was due to lose to a toss. I was undecided but we have chased well before. We need to do well with the ball up front. Suchith comes for Gopal, Farooqi comes in for Sean Abbott," said SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson after the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik. (ANI)

