Mumbai Indians (MI), the former champions, are out of IPL 2022 playoffs race, but they are out there to spoil other's party and probably prove they are not as bad a team as their eight back to back defeats showed. Meanwhile, MI will be up against another struggling side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Knight Riders are still in with a chance to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you MI vs KKR head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the IPL 2022. In the earlier fixture, KKR emerged victorious against the depleted MI by five wickets. However, MI look in better form now and have picked two back to back wins which included a victorious outing against one of the IPL 2022 points table leaders Gujarat Titans (GT). KKR, on the other hand, lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous outing.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have contested in 30 matches thus far. MI leads the head-to-head record heavily with 22 wins against KKR's mere eight wins.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 56 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav And Tim David will be the key players from the Mumbai Indians camp to watch out for. In Kolkata Knight Riders camp, all eyes will be on Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav, if fit.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 56 Mini Battles

In the MI vs KKR game, expect Jasprit Bumrah vs Shreyas Iyer battle to spice things up. Also, Tim David vs Sunil Narine match up will be interesting to follow.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 56 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 09, 2022 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 56 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 56 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Mohammad Nabi, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer/Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana.

