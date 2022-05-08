Delhi Capitals kept their hopes of making it to the play-offs with an important win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. This helped them reach 10 points in the table which is a positive considering they had hit a major roadblock with poor form and covid outbreak in the squad. But Rishabh Pant knows he will need a series of wins under his belt before Delhi can consider themselves safe in the race for play-offs. Opponents Chennai Super Kings are all but out of this race with several permutation and combination needed in their favour to finish in the top four. They need to win all their remaining games in hands for starters and that itself looks tough given the kind of form they are in. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Devon Conway’s addition to the team has been huge boost with the Kiwi opener repaying the faith shown in him with fifties in two of the three games he has played so far. M S Dhoni has been largely a peripheral figure in the batting unit and him along with Ravindra Jadeja must lift their game to help the team strike the hammer blow on the opposition. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

David Warner was the star of the show for Delhi as his 58 ball 92 helped the side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with ease. Rovman Powell’s cameo also displayed the depth in batting this team possesses and if their day, the best of the bowlers will be punished. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has looked like his old self this campaign and Chennai will find him hard to tackle. Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Match Delhi Capitals Net Bowler Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19.

CSK vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 55 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 55 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Delhi’s strong batting department makes them the overwhelming favourite to win this match.

