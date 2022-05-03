Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson admitted that wickets at the wrong time stopped him to keep on going with the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

In an innings that consisted of seven boundaries and one biggie, Samson eventually finished with 54 off 49 deliveries. Despite scoring a fifty, Samson's innings never took off the way he would have wanted.

Sanju Samson after the match said: "The wicket was a bit slow, but they also bowled really well but with the kind of batting we had, would have liked a few more boundaries at the end and finish off a bit better. I think we were short by 15-20 runs."

"Having few niggles from the last couple of games, It's feeling good now and I'm recovering well. It's a great effort (with the ball), we showed some real fight in the game and the energy was really amazing."

"Personally, we should have batted a bit more better. Of course, win the next toss for sure. We have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with who. Wickets at the wrong time stopped me to keep on going with the momentum. Wanted to build up the partnership and when I wanted to go hard I think they bowled really well and we couldn't execute our shots," he added.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after registering a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial seven-wicket win. (ANI)

