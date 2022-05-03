Kolkata Knight Riders finally returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 2. With this result, they ended their five-match losing streak and remained alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Rinku Singh turned out to be the unlikely hero for Kolkata on the night as he teamed up with Nitish Rana to stitch a 66-run stand and take the Knights home. This was Rajasthan Royals' second consecutive defeat after their loss to Mumbai Indians. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: KKR Move to Seventh Spot, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Chasing 153 would never have been tough but a difficult start put KKR under pressure, as they lost two wickets in the powerplay. A 60-run stand between skipper Shreyas Iyer (34) and Nitish Rana (48*) stabilized the innings before Rinku Singh came in and took the game by storm. The young left-hander scored 42 off 23 balls with six fours and one six to steer his side home and rightfully so, won praise from all quarters for his performance. Earlier, Sanju Samson scored a fighting 53 off 49 deliveries to propel Rajasthan Royals to 152/5.

The KKR bowlers were impressive as well, with Umesh Yadav continuing his good form with figures of 1/24. Anukul Roy, brought into the side in place of Venkatesh Iyer, was good as well with the left-hander scalping one wicket and being athletic on the field. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/46.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

KKR have used 20 changes in this IPL season, the most by a team.

#Sanju Samson completed 200 fours in IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

#Sanju Samson scored his 17 fifty in IPL.

#Shivam Mavi got Sanju Samson for the 5th time from just 25 balls in T20.

Kolkata Knight Riders next take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 7 as they look to maintain their good form. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, will aim to recover from their slump when they face Punjab Kings on the same day.

