Mumbai [Maharashtra], March 27 (ANI): Inspiring knocks from Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to a total of 177/5 in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday here in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians amassed a total of 177/5 in their assigned twenty overs as Ishan Kishan who was bought for Rs 15.25 crore in IPL Auction by five-time champions smashed an unbeaten 81 while skipper Rohit played a crucial knock of 41. For Delhi, spinner Kuldeep Yadav stole the limelight as he scalped three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed took two.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai enjoyed a great start as their openers Ishan and Rohit amassed 53 runs in the first powerplay without the loss of any wickets.

Mumbai's score read 65/0 after the first eight overs of the match as Delhi bowlers looked clueless against experienced MI openers. But in the very next over, seasoned spinner Kuldeep Yadav got Delhi their first breakthrough as chinaman sent Mumbai's skipper back in the hut. With short of good length delivery just outside off stump, Rohit thought of pulling and hit it straight to Rovman Powell at deep mid-wicket.

At midway in the innings, Mumbai's score read 79/1. In the 11th over Kuldeep struck again to remove MI's number three Anmolpreet Singh. With good length delivery just outside off stump, Anmolpreet went down to the pitch of the ball, as he tried to loft over long-off, but doesn't get it off the middle for the bat and Lalit Yadav took a comfortable running catch.

Khaleel Ahmed then removed Tilak Varma in the 15th over as MI batter tried to play the uppercut but he found Prithvi Shaw at deep third man, who ran in and took a safe catch. In the next over Kuldeep removed yet another MI batter as Kieron Pollard found Tim Seifert at short square leg.

Amid all of this, Ishan kept his nerve and kept the runs clocking for Mumbai. Khaleel Ahmed then got his second wicket of the match as he removed Tim David in the penultimate over of the innings.

In the last over MI batters gathered 18 runs to guide their team to 177/5.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 177/5 (Ishan Kishan 81*, Rohit Sharma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

