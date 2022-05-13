Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League.

He accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A single towards mid-wicket off a Harpreet Brar delivery helped Kohli reach this accomplishment.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,186), David Warner (5,876), Rohit Sharma (5,829), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162)

Coming to the match, the RCB innings is in progress.

Earlier, put to bat first, Punjab Kings put up a huge 209/9 in their 20 overs on the board, powered by Jonny Bairstow (66) and Liam Livingstone (70). Harshal Patel (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. (ANI)

