Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans leads the points table with 8 victories in 11 matches. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have clinched six wins in 11 matches.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, Dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It's important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don't repeat them. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind to our injuries. Same XI tonight," GT captain Pandya said at the time of the toss.

"We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game at hand. It's not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and that's what the guys have done. We; 've spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game," Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Noor Ahmad.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Kumar Kartikeya. (ANI)

