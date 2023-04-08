Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fantastic show put up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners, led from the front by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, helped the visitors restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 157/8 in their 20 overs of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma played some aggressive strokes.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner Combine to Help Chennai Super Kings Restrict Mumbai Indians To 157/8 During IPL 2023 Clash.

While Rohit started the game by hitting Deepak Chahar for two fours in the first over, Ishan welcomed IPL debutant Sisanda Magala by smashing him for three fours in the third over, which gave away 14 runs.

But on the final ball of the fourth over, Tushar Deshpande's delivery hit the skipper's middle stump, sending him back for 21 off 13 balls. MI was 38/1 in four overs.

Also Read | Jos Buttler, Trent Boult Help Rajasthan Royals Seal Clinical 57-Run Victory Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Cameron Green and Ishan attempted to rebuild the inning after one early wicket.

MI crossed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 61/1, with Kishan (31*) and Green (7*) unbeaten on the crease.

When it seemed that MI could capitalise on a strong start in the powerplay, spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja pushed the game in CSK's favour as Kishan (32 off 21 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (1), Green (12 off 11 balls) and Arshad Khan (2) were dismissed quickly.

Half of the MI side was back in the hut for 76 runs in 9.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 84/5, with Tim David (3*) joining Tilak Verma (11*).

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 12.5 overs with help of a six over fine leg from Tilak, but the batter was dismissed on the next ball by Jadeja for 22 off 18 balls. MI was reduced to 102/6 in 13 overs.

David was joined by Tristan Stubbs. At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 109/6, with Stubbs (3*) and David (12*) unbeaten.

Stubbs' stay at the crease was short-lived as he could score only five in 10 balls before he lost his wicket to Sisanda Magala after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad. MI was 113/7 in 16 overs.

In the next over, David tried to ease off some pressure by hitting Deshpande for two sixes and a four, but Ajinkya Rahane caught him at deep midwicket for 31 off 22 balls, consisting of a four and two sixes. MI was 131/8 in 17 overs.

MI crossed the 150-run mark in 19.4 overs.

MI finished their innings at 157/8, with Hritik Shokeen (18*) and Piyush Chawla (5*) unbeaten.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/20 in his four overs. Santner and Deshpande took two while Magala took one.

Brief Scores: MI: 157/8 (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20) vs CSK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)