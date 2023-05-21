Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' sensational talent Rinku Singh said that he is not thinking too much about the selection in the Indian cricket team, and is just focusing on following his routine of practising and gyming.

Rinku played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 67* of 33 balls which almost provided a win to KKR against Lucknow Super Giants. LSG won the thriller by one run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

In the media interaction, Rinku said that he is not thinking about the Indian team selection, however, he is satisfied with the way this season turned out for him.

"It feels good to have a season like this. I'm not thinking too much about the Indian team selection. Now when I head home, I will go back to my routine practice, the gym. I will just keep doing my work," said Rinku.

The KKR batter became an overnight sensation in the match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 when he struck five consecutive sixes to guide KKR's remarkable win in the last ball.

"My family is very happy. People used to know me before. The last few knocks I played, people started to know about me. But ever since I hit those five sixes in the game against GT, I've started to get a lot more respect and many more have started to recognize me. So it feels good," Rinku added.

Rinku indeed had a season to remember this year and established himself as a finisher to be feared. In 14 matches, he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. He scored four half-centuries in this IPL, with best score of 67*.

Put to bat first by KKR, LSG posted a total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals and were 73/5 at one point. Quinton de Kock (28) and Prerak Mankad (26) contributed some useful knocks up the order.

A 74-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (58 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ayush Badoni (25 in 21 balls, two fours and a six) and a cameo from Krishnappa Gowtham (11*) helped LSG reach a competitive total.

Sunil Narine (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Vaibhav Arora (2/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/27 in two overs) got a couple scalps each as well. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy got a wicket each.

In the chase of 177, KKR started off on a high note, accumulating 61 runs in 5.5 overs before Venkatesh Iyer (24) was dismissed. After the dismissal of Jason Roy (45 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six), KKR was reduced to 82/3 in their 10 overs.

In the second half of the innings, KKR struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Despite Rinku Singh's valiant 67* in 33 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes, KKR fell just one run short of a win. They finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31 in three overs) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Skipper Krunal Pandya and Gowtham got a wicket each.

Pooran was given 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this victory, LSG qualify for the playoffs. They end their campaign with eight wins, five losses and one no result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points and are at third position.

KKR finished their campaign at seventh position with six wins, eight losses and a total of 12 points. (ANI)

