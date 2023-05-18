Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], May 18 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan registered an unwanted batting record to his name during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday as he became the opening batter with the second-highest number of ducks in the history of the league.

In the match, Shikhar was dismissed for a golden duck by Ishant Sharma.

Opening batsmen are expected to give a solid start to their team. On a few occasions, the batsmen fail miserably and get out on a duck as an opener. There is no sad feeling than getting out without scoring a single run as an opening batsman.

Here are a few opening batsmen in IPL who have the most ducks to their names:

Parthiv Patel: The wicket-keeper batsmen have the most ducks to his name. He has a total of 11 ducks. In IPL, he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Gautam Gambhir: the current mentor of Lucknow Super Giants had 10 ducks as an opener. Gambhir played for Delhi Daredevils and Kolata Knight Riders. He had won the IPL twice with KKR.

Ajinkya Rahane: The current Chennai Super Kings player who gained some confidence in this IPL had been out on duck as an opener 10 times. Before playing for CSK, Rahane played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

David Warner: The captain of Delhi Capitals, had been out on duck nine times as an opener. The Australian had previously played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) gave the team a fine start with a 94-run opening stand.

Shaw also put on a 54-run perspective with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes. The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought his side within touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls. But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side.

He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs but was slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well.

Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this, PBKS is in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses and a total of 12 points. Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak. DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side has 10 points. (ANI)

