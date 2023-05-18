Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner set a unique batting record in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against David Warner, achieving the record of most runs against an opponent in the history of the league.

In the match, Warner scored 46 off 31 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 148.39.

In 25 matches against PBKS, Warner has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has scored 13 half-centuries against the North Indian side, with the best score of 81. These are the most runs by a batter against any opponent in IPL history.

Warner also has scored 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shikhar Dhawan has also scored 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has also scored 1,040 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli also is in the list, having scored 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals, the fifth-highest run tally by a batter against any opponent in IPL.

In the ongoing season, Dhawan has scored 430 runs in 13 matches at an average of 33.07. He has scored five half-centuries and runs have come at a strike rate of 128.74. His best score is 65 this season. He is currently seventh in the batting charts of IPL 2023.

Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) gave the team a fine start with a 94-run opening stand. Shaw also put on a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes. The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought his side within touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls. But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side. He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs, but was slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well.

Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this, PBKS is in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses and a total of 12 points. Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak. DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side has 10 points. (ANI)

