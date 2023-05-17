Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi are already eliminated from the play-offs race and the wooden spooners will play for pride. On the other hand, a defeat against Delhi tonight won't mean an end to Punjab Kings' campaign but they'll then have to heavily rely on other outcomes falling in their favour.

"We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process. We have two changes. Taide and Rabada come in," Shikhar Dhawan said at the time of toss.

"We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead-up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh in injured," DC captain David Warner said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan and Mohit Rathee.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

DC Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey and Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)

